Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Forward Collision Warning(FCW) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems include Robert Bosch, Continental, Daimler Trucks, Delphi, Denso, Magna International, ZF TRW, Hitachi Automotive and MAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Forward Collision Warning(FCW)

Blind Spot Detection(BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control(ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking Systems(AEBS)

Other

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Commercial Vehicles(LCV)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles(M&HCV)

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Daimler Trucks

Delphi

Denso

Magna International

ZF TRW

Hitachi Automotive

MAN

Scania

Volvo Trucks

DAF

Iveco

Autoliv

Clarion

Mobileye

Valeo

Wabco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

