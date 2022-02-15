Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Monitoring Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Monitoring Devices market was valued at 39320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 59910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Monitoring Devices include Medtronic, Biotronik, Roche, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Nihon Kohden, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare and Abbott and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Patient Monitoring Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

Others

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Biotronik

Roche

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Nihon Kohden

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Healthcare

Abbott

Philips

