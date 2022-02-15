Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Monitoring Devices in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patient Monitoring Devices market was valued at 39320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 59910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patient Monitoring Devices include Medtronic, Biotronik, Roche, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Nihon Kohden, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare and Abbott and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patient Monitoring Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices
- Others
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Home Settings
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Patient Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Patient Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Biotronik
- Roche
- GE Healthcare
- Masimo
- Nihon Kohden
- Johnson & Johnson
- Omron Healthcare
- Abbott
- Philips
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patient Monitoring Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patient Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patient Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Patient Monitoring Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Monitoring Devices Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Monitoring Devices Companies
