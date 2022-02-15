Balloon-Inflation Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Balloon-Inflation Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Balloon-Inflation Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Balloon-Inflation Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20 mL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Balloon-Inflation Device include Medtronic, C.R. Bard, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medline, Ambu, Argon Medical Devices, B Braun Medical and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Balloon-Inflation Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

20 mL

30 mL

60 mL

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Balloon-Inflation Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Balloon-Inflation Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Balloon-Inflation Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Balloon-Inflation Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Balloon-Inflation Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

C.R. Bard

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Medline

Ambu

Argon Medical Devices

B Braun Medical

Cardinal Health

Conmed

Deroyal

Halyard Health

Hovertech International

Invotec International

Olympus

Omron Healthcare

Wallach Surgical Devices

Welch-Allyn

