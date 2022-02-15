Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental in global, including the following market information:

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Amalgam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental include 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Shofu, Mitsui Chemicals (Heraeus Kulzer), VOCO GmbH and Ultradent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Amalgam

Composite Materials

Glass ionomers

Other

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Other

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M ESPE

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Shofu

Mitsui Chemicals (Heraeus Kulzer)

VOCO GmbH

Ultradent

Coltene

DMG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Restora

