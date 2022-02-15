Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental in global, including the following market information:
- Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amalgam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental include 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Shofu, Mitsui Chemicals (Heraeus Kulzer), VOCO GmbH and Ultradent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Amalgam
- Composite Materials
- Glass ionomers
- Other
Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Dental Clinic
- Other
Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M ESPE
- Dentsply Sirona
- Danaher
- GC Corporation
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Shofu
- Mitsui Chemicals (Heraeus Kulzer)
- VOCO GmbH
- Ultradent
- Coltene
- DMG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Restoratives Materials of Dental Product Type
