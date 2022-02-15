Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental CAD/CAM Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Dental CAD/CAM Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental CAD/CAM Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4 Axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental CAD/CAM Systems include Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Roland, Straumann, Zimmer, Zirkonzahn, Willemin-Macodel, Dentium and Amann Girrbach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental CAD/CAM Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 4 Axis
- 5 Axis
- Others
Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dental Clinic
- Dental Lab
- Others
Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dental CAD/CAM Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dental CAD/CAM Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dental CAD/CAM Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Dental CAD/CAM Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Roland
- Straumann
- Zimmer
- Zirkonzahn
- Willemin-Macodel
- Dentium
- Amann Girrbach
- imes-icore
- DATRON
- Schutz Dental
- vhf camfacture
- Yenadent
- B&D Dental
- INTERDENT d.o.o.
- MECANUMERIC
- CadBlu Dental
- Bien-Air Dental
- Reitel Feinwerktechnik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental CAD/CAM Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental CAD/CAM Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Dental Impression Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global CAD-CAM Dental Systems Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intraoral Dental X-ray Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028