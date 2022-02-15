Neurovascular Catheters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurovascular Catheters in Global, including the following market information:

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neurovascular Catheters market was valued at 3057.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4189.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microcatheter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neurovascular Catheters include Stryker, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, Biomerics, Zeus Industrial, RAUMEDIC and Concentric Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neurovascular Catheters companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microcatheter

Balloon Catheter

Access Catheter

Embolization Catheter

Others

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neurovascular Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neurovascular Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Biomerics

Zeus Industrial

RAUMEDIC

Concentric Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurovascular Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neurovascular Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurovascular Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neurovascular Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neurovascular Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurovascular Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Neurovascular Catheters Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurovascular Catheters Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neurovascular Catheters Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurovascular Catheters Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

