Intravenous Sets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intravenous Sets in global, including the following market information:

Global Intravenous Sets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intravenous Sets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intravenous Sets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intravenous Sets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10 gtts / ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intravenous Sets include B. Braun, CareFusion, Fresenius Kabi, Codan, Hospira, Baxter International, Vygon, Smiths Medical and ICU Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intravenous Sets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intravenous Sets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous Sets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10 gtts / ml

15 gtts / ml

20 gtts / ml

Other

Global Intravenous Sets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous Sets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Intravenous Sets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous Sets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intravenous Sets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intravenous Sets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intravenous Sets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intravenous Sets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B. Braun

CareFusion

Fresenius Kabi

Codan

Hospira

Baxter International

Vygon

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical

Cair

Rays Spa

Benefis Srl

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intravenous Sets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intravenous Sets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intravenous Sets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intravenous Sets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intravenous Sets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intravenous Sets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intravenous Sets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intravenous Sets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intravenous Sets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intravenous Sets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intravenous Sets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intravenous Sets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intravenous Sets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Sets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intravenous Sets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Sets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Intravenous Sets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

