Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market was valued at 9329.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alimta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Sanofi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alimta

Iressa

Avastin

Tarceva

Zykadia

Tagrisso

Xalkori

Cyramza

Opdivo

Alecensa

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Players in Global Market

