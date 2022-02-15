Blood Pressure Monitoring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Pressure Monitoring in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Pressure Monitoring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated BP Monitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Pressure Monitoring include GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, A&D Medical, SunTech Medical, American Diagnostics, Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Kaz and Microlife, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Pressure Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Care

Hospitals

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom

A&D Medical

SunTech Medical

American Diagnostics

Withings

Briggs Healthcare

Kaz

Microlife

Rossmax

GF Health

Spacelabs Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blood Pressure Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Pressure Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Pressure Monitoring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Pressure Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Pressure Monitoring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Pressure Monitorin

