Insulin Pens Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulin Pens in global, including the following market information:

Global Insulin Pens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insulin Pens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Insulin Pens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insulin Pens market was valued at 4520.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Insulin Pen Needles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulin Pens include BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa and Beipu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insulin Pens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulin Pens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Insulin Pens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Insulin Pen Needles

Safety Insulin Pen Needles

Global Insulin Pens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Insulin Pens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Medical Institutions

Others

Global Insulin Pens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Insulin Pens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulin Pens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulin Pens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulin Pens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Insulin Pens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Novo Nordisk

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

HTL-Strefa

Beipu

Kangdelai

Ulticare

Allison Medical

Dongbao

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insulin Pens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insulin Pens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insulin Pens Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insulin Pens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insulin Pens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insulin Pens Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insulin Pens Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insulin Pens Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insulin Pens Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insulin Pens Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insulin Pens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulin Pens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulin Pens Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulin Pens Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulin Pens Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulin Pens Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Insulin Pens Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Standard Insulin Pen Needles

4.1.3 Safety Insulin Pen N

