IBS-C Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IBS-C Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global IBS-C Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IBS-C Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five IBS-C Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global IBS-C Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linaclotide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IBS-C Drugs include Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma Ag, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Inc and Synthetic Biologics, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IBS-C Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IBS-C Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global IBS-C Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linaclotide

Lubiprostone

Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Others

Global IBS-C Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global IBS-C Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global IBS-C Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global IBS-C Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IBS-C Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IBS-C Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IBS-C Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies IBS-C Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions

Nestle

Abbott Laboratories

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Pharma Ag

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

Ardelyx, Inc

Synthetic Biologics, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Bama-Geve, SLU

Ferring BV

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Norgine B.V

Prometheus Laboratories Inc

Actavis Nordic A/S

Albireo Pharma Inc

Yuhan Corp

Astrazeneca Plc

The Menarini Group

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IBS-C Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IBS-C Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IBS-C Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IBS-C Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IBS-C Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IBS-C Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IBS-C Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IBS-C Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IBS-C Drugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IBS-C Drugs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Linaclotide

4.1.3 Lubiprostone

4.1.4 Osmotic Laxatives

