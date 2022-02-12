IBS-C Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IBS-C Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of IBS-C Drugs in global, including the following market information:
- Global IBS-C Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global IBS-C Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
- Global top five IBS-C Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global IBS-C Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linaclotide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IBS-C Drugs include Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma Ag, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Inc and Synthetic Biologics, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IBS-C Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IBS-C Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global IBS-C Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Linaclotide
- Lubiprostone
- Osmotic Laxatives
- Stimulant Laxatives
- Others
Global IBS-C Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global IBS-C Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global IBS-C Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global IBS-C Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IBS-C Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IBS-C Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies IBS-C Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
- Key companies IBS-C Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions
- Nestle
- Abbott Laboratories
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis Pharma Ag
- Astellas Pharmaceuticals
- Ardelyx, Inc
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Bama-Geve, SLU
- Ferring BV
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Norgine B.V
- Prometheus Laboratories Inc
- Actavis Nordic A/S
- Albireo Pharma Inc
- Yuhan Corp
- Astrazeneca Plc
- The Menarini Group
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IBS-C Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IBS-C Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IBS-C Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IBS-C Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IBS-C Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IBS-C Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers IBS-C Drugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IBS-C Drugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IBS-C Drugs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IBS-C Drugs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Linaclotide
4.1.3 Lubiprostone
4.1.4 Osmotic Laxatives
