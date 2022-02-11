Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Allogeneic cartilage transplantation is currently widely used in the treatment of patients with knee cartilage or osteochondral injury. The current evidence of basic medicine and clinical research supports the safety and effectiveness of the operation. Transplanting mature hyaline chondrocytes into the damaged area can treat cartilage defects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage market was valued at 569.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 868.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hyaline Cartilage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage include Zimmer Biomet, MiMedix Group, Allergan, AlloSource, CONMED Corporation, RTI Surgical, Lattice Biologics, B. Braun Melsungen AG and AlonSource Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hyaline Cartilage
- Elastic Cartilage
- Fibro Cartilage
Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Others
Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zimmer Biomet
- MiMedix Group
- Allergan
- AlloSource
- CONMED Corporation
- RTI Surgical
- Lattice Biologics
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- AlonSource Group
- Guanhao Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilage Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soft Tissue Allograft of Cartilag
