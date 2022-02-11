Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a neurological disorder that has the involvement of the involuntary movements. The terms can be described as tardive which means delayed and dyskinesia which means abnormal movement. The symptoms of tardive dyskinesia include finger movement, facial grimacing, jaw swinging, repetitive chewing, continuous blinking of the eyes, tongue thrusting, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Valbenazine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment include Teva Pharma, Biogen, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Neurocrine Biosciences, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi and AstraZeneca and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Valbenazine
- Amantadine
- Tetrabenazine
- Clonazepam
Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teva Pharma
- Biogen
- Johnson & Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- Pfizer
- Novartis
- Sanofi
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
