Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sickle cell disease is a group of disorders that affects hemoglobin, the molecule in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to cells throughout the body. People with this disorderhave atypical hemoglobin molecules called hemoglobin S, which can distort red blood cells into a sickle, or crescent, shape.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment market was valued at 1975.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4088.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sickle Cell Anemia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, Baxter, Emmaus Life Sciences, Bluebird bio, Blood Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sickle Cell Anemia
- Sickle Beta Thalassemia
- Sickle Hemoglobin C Disease
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sickle Cell Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sickle Cell Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AstraZeneca
- Eli Lilly
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Baxter
- Emmaus Life Sciences
- Bluebird bio
- Blood Therapeutics
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Acceleron Pharma
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
