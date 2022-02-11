Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sickle cell disease is a group of disorders that affects hemoglobin, the molecule in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to cells throughout the body. People with this disorderhave atypical hemoglobin molecules called hemoglobin S, which can distort red blood cells into a sickle, or crescent, shape.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment market was valued at 1975.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4088.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sickle Cell Anemia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, Baxter, Emmaus Life Sciences, Bluebird bio, Blood Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sickle Cell Anemia

Sickle Beta Thalassemia

Sickle Hemoglobin C Disease

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sickle Cell Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sickle Cell Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Pfizer

Baxter

Emmaus Life Sciences

Bluebird bio

Blood Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Acceleron Pharma

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

CRISPR Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

