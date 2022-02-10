Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Portable electroencephalogram (EEG), is intentionally unobtrusive to allow for extended wear, and, on the backend, powerful algorithms decode the brain signals the sensors collect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Electroencephalography Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Portable Electroencephalography Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Electroencephalography Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
8-channel EEG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Electroencephalography Devices include Advanced Brain Monitoring, Compumedics, Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden, Allengers, Bio-Signal Group, BrainScope, Cadwell Industries and Clinical Science Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Electroencephalography Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 8-channel EEG
- 21-channel EEG
- 25-channel EEG
- 32-channel EEG
- 40-channel EEG
Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Electroencephalography Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Electroencephalography Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Electroencephalography Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Electroencephalography Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- Compumedics
- Natus Medical
- Nihon Kohden
- Allengers
- Bio-Signal Group
- BrainScope
- Cadwell Industries
- Clinical Science Systems
- CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
- DePuy Synthes
- Deymed Diagnostic
- EB Neuro
- Electrical Geodesics
- Elekta
- EMS Handels Gesellschaft
- Integra LifeSciences
- Jordan NeuroScience
- Masimo
- Micromed
- Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems
- NeuroWave Systems
- Recorders & Medicare Systems
- SIGMA Medizin-Technik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Electroencephalography Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Electroencephalography Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Electroencephalography Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Electroencephalography Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Elect
