Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Handheld Ultrasonic dissection devices are surgical hand-held devices used in open and laparoscopic surgery for soft tissue dissection and vessel blockage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Color Display Modes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices include Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Sartorius, Tuttnauer, NSK Ltd., Medtronic, Seca GmbH & Co. KG., EKF Diagnostics, Hamilton Medical and Kalamed GmbH., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Color Display Modes
- Black and White Display Modes
Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Open Surgeries
Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery
- Sartorius
- Tuttnauer
- NSK Ltd.
- Medtronic
- Seca GmbH & Co. KG.
- EKF Diagnostics
- Hamilton Medical
- Kalamed GmbH.
- Mindray Bio-Medical
- Sonoscape Medical
- Wandong Medical
- Edan Instruments
- Chison Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Ultrasonic Dissect
