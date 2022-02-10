Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Blood glucose monitoring is the use of a glucose meter for testing the concentration of glucose in the blood (glycemia). Particularly important in diabetes management, a blood glucose test is typically performed by piercing the skin (typically, on the finger) to draw blood, then applying the blood to a chemically active disposable ‘test-strip’.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Based Glucose Monitoring in global, including the following market information:
- Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Blood Based Glucose Monitoring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blood Based Glucose Monitoring include Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, ARKRAY, I-SENS, Omron, B. Braun and 77 Elektronika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blood Based Glucose Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Table Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Blood Based Glucose Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Blood Based Glucose Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Blood Based Glucose Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Blood Based Glucose Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- LifeScan
- Abbott
- Ascensia
- ARKRAY
- I-SENS
- Omron
- B. Braun
- 77 Elektronika
- AgaMatrix
- ALL Medicus
- Terumo
- Yicheng
- Acon
- Medtrum Technologies
- MicroTech Medical, Inc
- Sinocare
- Hybio Pharmaceutical
- Lepu Medical
- Yuyue Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Compani
