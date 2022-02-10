Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Non-invasive glucose monitoring refers to the measurement of blood glucose levels without drawing blood, puncturing the skin, or causing pain or trauma.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring market was valued at 184.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 270.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring include Abbott, Medtronic, Roche, Bayer AG, B. Braun, Nipro Diagnostics, Life Scan Inc.(J&J), Arkray Devices and Nova Biomedical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Table Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- Roche
- Bayer AG
- B. Braun
- Nipro Diagnostics
- Life Scan Inc.(J&J)
- Arkray Devices
- Nova Biomedical
- Bionime Corporation
- Sinocare
- Hybio Pharmaceutical
- Lepu Medical
- Yuyue Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Invasive Glucose Mon
