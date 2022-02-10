Self Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is an approach whereby people with diabetes measure their blood sugar (glycemia) themselves using a glycemic reader (glucose meter). Based on the reading, they can adjust or check the effect of their treatment (diet, exercise, insulin, antidiabetics, stress management).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self Glucose Monitoring in global, including the following market information:

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6845326/global-self-glucose-monitoring-2022-2028-25

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Self Glucose Monitoring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self Glucose Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Glucose Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self Glucose Monitoring include Abbott, Medtronic, Roche, Bayer AG, B. Braun, Nipro Diagnostics, Life Scan Inc.(J&J), Arkray Devices and Nova Biomedical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self Glucose Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Glucose Meter

Blood Glucose Testing Strips

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self Glucose Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self Glucose Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self Glucose Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Self Glucose Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Medtronic

Roche

Bayer AG

B. Braun

Nipro Diagnostics

Life Scan Inc.(J&J)

Arkray Devices

Nova Biomedical

Bionime Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-self-glucose-monitoring-2022-2028-25-6845326

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Self Glucose Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Self Glucose Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Self Glucose Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Self Glucose Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self Glucose Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Self Glucose Monitoring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Glucose Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self Glucose Monitoring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Glucose Monitoring Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Blood Based Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Continuos Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028