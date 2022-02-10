Portable Nebulizers Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable nebulizers, also known as Hand Held Nebulizers, are unique units that can be carried around and used at will since they are completely battery powered. Many battery operated nebulizer compressors fit in the palm of the hand.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Nebulizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Nebulizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Nebulizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Nebulizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Nebulizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pneumatic Nebulizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Nebulizers include PARI GmbH, Omron, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Yuwell, Leyi, Folee, Medel S.p.A and Briggs Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Nebulizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Nebulizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Nebulizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers

Global Portable Nebulizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Nebulizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Other

Global Portable Nebulizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Nebulizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Nebulizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Nebulizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Nebulizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Nebulizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PARI GmbH

Omron

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Philips Respironics

Yuwell

Leyi

Folee

Medel S.p.A

Briggs Healthcare

3A Health Care

Trudell Medical International

GF Health Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Nebulizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Nebulizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Nebulizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Nebulizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Nebulizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Nebulizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Nebulizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Nebulizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Nebulizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Nebulizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Nebulizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Nebulizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Nebulizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Nebulizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Nebulizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Nebulizers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable Nebu

