Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Veterinary Medical Feed Additives refer to pre-mixed substances of veterinary drugs that are incorporated into carriers or diluents for the prevention and treatment of animal diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Medical Feed Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Veterinary Medical Feed Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitamins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Medical Feed Additives include Zoetis animal healthcare, Merck, Merial, Elanco, Bayer healthcare, Ceva Animal Health, Virbac and Boehringer Ingelheim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Medical Feed Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vitamins
- Trace Elements
- Preservatives
- Anti-oxidants
Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Farm Animals
- Companion Animals
Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Medical Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Veterinary Medical Feed Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Veterinary Medical Feed Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Veterinary Medical Feed Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Veterinary Medical Feed Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zoetis animal healthcare
- Merck
- Merial
- Elanco
- Bayer healthcare
- Ceva Animal Health
- Virbac
- Boehringer Ingelheim
