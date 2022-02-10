Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The process in which endometrial lining of the womb (uterus) is removed or destroyed is referred as hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures. This procedure is also referred as transcervical resection of endometrium (TCRE). Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is very effective treatment for the women with heavy mistral bleeding and who has no longer desire for children. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is an alternative treatment for hysteroscopic surgery, which is an alternative treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is more safe treatment than hysteroscopic surgery because it has significantly less complication and does not require the abdominal cut. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is a day surgery with a much shorter hospital stay. Besides that overall recovery period of the patient after surgery is much shorter than hysteroscopic surgery. During the hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure, an operating telescope called resectoscope is passed into the uterus cervix. A special instrument is then passed through the telescope into the uterus for the removal of the womb lining. After hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure, the womb is heals by scarring. Patient will be discharged from the hospital just 4-5 hours after the surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Assembled Operative Hysteroscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures include Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ, Olympus, Stryker, Teleflex, Ethicon, WISAP Medical Technology, Centrel and OPTOMIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Assembled Operative Hysteroscope

Semi-Rigid Hysteroscope

Operative Hysteroscope

Continuous-Flow Operative Hysteroscope

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Richard Wolf GmbH

KARL STORZ

Olympus

Stryker

Teleflex

Ethicon

WISAP Medical Technology

Centrel

OPTOMIC

Medgyn Products

Maxer Endoscopy

Vimex

Henke-Sass Wolf

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hysterosco

