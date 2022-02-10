Live Cell RNA Detection Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RNA plays an important role in cell and tissue development as well as disease progression thus it is considered to be a major target for analysis of various diseases and disorders. In RNA detection, the study gets done to understand the gene expression patterns and determine the roles of genomic elements in cellular function and dysfunction. In live cell RNA detection, a study of the live cell gets done to understand that how one cell within a population responds to its environment. In live cell detection various techniques used to detect specific mRNA and microRNA in live cells while leaving the cells undisturbed and intact for further analysis. It also allows dissection of cell in RNA metabolism, RNA transcription, post-transcriptional processing, post-transcriptional regulations, nuclear export and RNA decay.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Live Cell RNA Detection in Global, including the following market information:

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Live Cell RNA Detection market was valued at 2216.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4744.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Oligonucleotide Probe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Live Cell RNA Detection include Merck, BioTek Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Promega, Biomol, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Qiagen Diagnostics and BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Live Cell RNA Detection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear Oligonucleotide Probe

Linear FRET Probe

Autoligation FRET Probe

Molecular Beacon

MS2-GFP

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes

Others

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Live Cell RNA Detection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Live Cell RNA Detection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

BioTek Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Promega

Biomol

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Qiagen Diagnostics

BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd.

Maccura Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Daan Gene

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies,Inc

Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Guangdong Hybribio Biotech Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.

Tellgen Corporation

