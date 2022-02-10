Live Cell RNA Detection Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Live Cell RNA Detection Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
RNA plays an important role in cell and tissue development as well as disease progression thus it is considered to be a major target for analysis of various diseases and disorders. In RNA detection, the study gets done to understand the gene expression patterns and determine the roles of genomic elements in cellular function and dysfunction. In live cell RNA detection, a study of the live cell gets done to understand that how one cell within a population responds to its environment. In live cell detection various techniques used to detect specific mRNA and microRNA in live cells while leaving the cells undisturbed and intact for further analysis. It also allows dissection of cell in RNA metabolism, RNA transcription, post-transcriptional processing, post-transcriptional regulations, nuclear export and RNA decay.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Live Cell RNA Detection in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Live Cell RNA Detection market was valued at 2216.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4744.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linear Oligonucleotide Probe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Live Cell RNA Detection include Merck, BioTek Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Promega, Biomol, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Qiagen Diagnostics and BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Live Cell RNA Detection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Linear Oligonucleotide Probe
- Linear FRET Probe
- Autoligation FRET Probe
- Molecular Beacon
- MS2-GFP
Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Institutes
- Others
Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Live Cell RNA Detection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Live Cell RNA Detection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- BioTek Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Agilent Technologies
- Promega
- Biomol
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- Qiagen Diagnostics
- BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd.
- Maccura Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
- Daan Gene
- Beijing Strong Biotechnologies,Inc
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co.,Ltd.
- Guangdong Hybribio Biotech Co.,Ltd.
- Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.
- Tellgen Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Live Cell RNA Detection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Live Cell RNA Detection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Live Cell RNA Detection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Live Cell RNA Detection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Live Cell RNA Detection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Live Cell RNA Detection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Live Cell RNA Detection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Live Cell RNA Detection Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Cell RNA Detection Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Live Cell RNA Detection Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Cell RNA Detection Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
