Medical Robot Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A medical robot is a robot used in the medical sciences. They include surgical robots.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Robot in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Robot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Robot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Robot companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Robot market was valued at 3024.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3625.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surgical Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Robot include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Hocoma, Hansen Medical, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell, ARxIUM and Ekso Bionics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Robot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Surgical Robots
- Rehabilitation Robots
- Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots
Global Medical Robot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Laparoscopy Surgery
- Neurosurgery Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Others
Global Medical Robot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Robot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Robot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Robot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Robot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Intuitive Surgical
- Stryker
- Mazor Robotics
- Hocoma
- Hansen Medical
- Accuray Incorporated
- Omnicell
- ARxIUM
- Ekso Bionics
- Titan Medical Inc.
- TINAVI Medical Technologies Co.,Ltd.
- Cyberdyne Inc.
- Guangdong Jinming Machinery Co.,Ltd.
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.,Ltd.
- Harbin Boshi Automation Co.,Ltd.
- Bai Hui Wellcome Technology Co. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Robot Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Robot Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Robot Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Robot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Robot Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Robot Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Robot Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Robot Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Robot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Robot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Robot Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Robot Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Robot Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Robot Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Robot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Surgical Robots
4.1.3 Rehabilitation Robots
