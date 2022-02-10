Medical Robot Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A medical robot is a robot used in the medical sciences. They include surgical robots.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Robot in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Robot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Robot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Robot companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Robot market was valued at 3024.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3625.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surgical Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Robot include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Hocoma, Hansen Medical, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell, ARxIUM and Ekso Bionics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Robot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Global Medical Robot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laparoscopy Surgery

Neurosurgery Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

Global Medical Robot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Robot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Robot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Robot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Robot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Mazor Robotics

Hocoma

Hansen Medical

Accuray Incorporated

Omnicell

ARxIUM

Ekso Bionics

Titan Medical Inc.

TINAVI Medical Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Guangdong Jinming Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.,Ltd.

Harbin Boshi Automation Co.,Ltd.

Bai Hui Wellcome Technology Co. Ltd.

