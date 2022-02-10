Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Meningococcal disease is a severe infection of meninges, the thin layers of tissue covering brain and spinal cord, caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. This bacteria can also cause bloodstream infections (septicemia). Bacterial meningitis is severe because of rapid onset and a significant risk of death associated with infection. Infection of Neisseria meningitidis may also result in mental retardation, deafness and epilepsy. 12 strains of N. meningitidis have been identified, 6 of which (A, B, C, W, X and Y) are capable enough to cause epidemics. Meningococcal septicaemia is a rare but fatal form of meningococcal disease characterized by a haemorrhagic rash and rapid circulatory collapse.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Meningococcal Disease Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Meningococcal Disease Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antibiotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Meningococcal Disease Treatment include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis, CanSino Biologics Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co.,Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co.,Ltd. and Chengdu Institute of Biology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Meningococcal Disease Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antibiotics
- Vaccines
Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Drugstores
- Others
Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Meningococcal Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Meningococcal Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Novartis
- CanSino Biologics Inc.
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co.,Ltd.
- Walvax Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
- Chengdu Institute of Biology
- Hebei Hejia Pharmaceutical Technology Group Co., Ltd
- Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co.,ltd.
- Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Meningococcal Disease Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Meningococcal Disease Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Meningococcal Disease Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Meningococcal Disease Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meningococcal Disease Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meningococcal Disease Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of G
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Southeast Asia Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Asia Pacific Meningococcal Disease Treatment Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast