Microbiology Culture Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A microbiological culture or microbial culture is a process of multiplying microbial organisms. Through allowing them to reproduce in predetermined lifestyle media under controlled laboratory situations. Microbial cultures are used to decide the form of organism, its abundance within the pattern being tested, or both. It?s far one of the number one diagnostic methods of microbiology and used as a device to determine the cause of infectious disease by letting the agent multiply in a predetermined medium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbiology Culture in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microbiology Culture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbiology Culture market was valued at 1897.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2516.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bacterial Culture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbiology Culture include Sigma-Aldrich, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hi-Media Laboratories, Eiken Chemical and Scharlab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbiology Culture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbiology Culture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiology Culture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bacterial Culture

Eukaryotic Culture

Global Microbiology Culture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiology Culture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industry

Academic Research

Global Microbiology Culture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microbiology Culture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbiology Culture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbiology Culture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

BioM?rieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hi-Media Laboratories

Eiken Chemical

Scharlab

Neogen

Vtr Bio-Tech

BrightGene

Cabio Biotech

Cathay Biotech Inc.

Angel Yeast Co.,Ltd.

Kingdomway Group

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd.

Vland Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbiology Culture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbiology Culture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbiology Culture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbiology Culture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbiology Culture Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbiology Culture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbiology Culture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbiology Culture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbiology Culture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microbiology Culture Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiology Culture Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbiology Culture Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiology Culture Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

