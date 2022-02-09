Nanoparticles Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A nanoparticle is an individual molecule that behaves as a whole unit in terms of its transport and properties. The particle size of nanoparticles is 1 to 100 nanometers. The nanoparticles are further classified according to diameter as ultrafine particles (between 1 and 100 nanometers in size), fine particles (between 100 and 2,500 nanometers), and coarse particles (2,500 and 10,000 nanometers).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoparticles in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanoparticles market was valued at 93590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 149030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liposomes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanoparticles include Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Abraxis Biosciences and Nano Interface Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nanoparticles companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanoparticles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liposomes

Polymer-Conjugated Drugs

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Inorganic Nanoparticles

Others

Global Nanoparticles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Global Nanoparticles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanoparticles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanoparticles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals

Abraxis Biosciences

Nano Interface Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nanoparticles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nanoparticles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nanoparticles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nanoparticles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nanoparticles Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nanoparticles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nanoparticles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nanoparticles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanoparticles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nanoparticles Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoparticles Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanoparticles Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoparticles Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Nanoparticles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Liposomes

4.1.3 Pol

