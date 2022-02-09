Nanoparticles Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanoparticles Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A nanoparticle is an individual molecule that behaves as a whole unit in terms of its transport and properties. The particle size of nanoparticles is 1 to 100 nanometers. The nanoparticles are further classified according to diameter as ultrafine particles (between 1 and 100 nanometers in size), fine particles (between 100 and 2,500 nanometers), and coarse particles (2,500 and 10,000 nanometers).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoparticles in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nanoparticles market was valued at 93590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 149030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liposomes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nanoparticles include Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Abraxis Biosciences and Nano Interface Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nanoparticles companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nanoparticles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liposomes
- Polymer-Conjugated Drugs
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Dendrimers
- Inorganic Nanoparticles
- Others
Global Nanoparticles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
Global Nanoparticles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nanoparticles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nanoparticles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novartis
- Gilead Sciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Amgen
- Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals
- Abraxis Biosciences
- Nano Interface Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nanoparticles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nanoparticles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nanoparticles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nanoparticles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nanoparticles Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nanoparticles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nanoparticles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nanoparticles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanoparticles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nanoparticles Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoparticles Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanoparticles Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoparticles Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Nanoparticles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Liposomes
4.1.3 Pol
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global GCC Magnetic Nanoparticles Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Metallic Nanoparticles Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Gold Nanoparticles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028