Microarrays Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microarray technology helps to analyze gene expression through information contained within a genome. A microarray is a collection of many small DNA probes, which are arranged in a regular pattern. Microarrays help in gene discovery, disease diagnosis, toxicology research, and development of medicines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microarrays in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microarrays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microarrays market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DNA Microarrays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microarrays include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Sequenom, Roche NimbleGen, Illumnia, Applied Microarrays, BioMerieux SA, Discerna and Gyros AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microarrays companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microarrays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microarrays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DNA Microarrays

MMChips

Protein Microarrays

Peptide Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Cellular Microarrays

Other

Global Microarrays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microarrays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostics

Genomic

Proteomics

Other

Global Microarrays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microarrays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microarrays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microarrays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Sequenom

Roche NimbleGen

Illumnia

Applied Microarrays

BioMerieux SA

Discerna

Gyros AB

Luminex Corporation

NextGen Sciences

ProteoGenix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microarrays Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microarrays Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microarrays Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microarrays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microarrays Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microarrays Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microarrays Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microarrays Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microarrays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microarrays Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microarrays Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microarrays Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microarrays Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Microarrays Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 DNA Microarrays

4.1.3 MMChips

4.1.4 Pr

