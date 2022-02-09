Milk Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Milk protein concentrates (MPCs) are complete dairy proteins (containing both caseins and whey proteins) that are available in protein concentrations ranging from 40% to 90%. MPCs are used for their nutritional and functional properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Milk Protein Concentrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Milk Protein Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Milk Protein Concentrate market was valued at 1117.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1362.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ContentBelow 70% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Milk Protein Concentrate include Fonterra, Westland, Nutrinnovate Australia, Tatura, Darigold Ingredients, Idaho Milk, Erie Foods, Grassland and Glanbia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Milk Protein Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ContentBelow 70%

Content: 70%-85%

ContentAbove 85%

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cheese Products

Dairy Products

Nutrition Products

Others

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Milk Protein Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Milk Protein Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Milk Protein Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Milk Protein Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fonterra

Westland

Nutrinnovate Australia

Tatura

Darigold Ingredients

Idaho Milk

Erie Foods

Grassland

Glanbia

Kerry

Enka Sut

Paras

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Milk Protein Concentrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Milk Protein Concentrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Milk Protein Concentrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Milk Protein Concentrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Milk Protein Concentrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Milk Protein Concentrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Milk Protein Concentrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Milk Protein Concentrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Milk Protein Concentrate Companies

