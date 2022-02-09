Mineral Supplements Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

With growing consumer preference to preventive healthcare, the supplements market is consistently growing since the past few years. Mineral supplements especially help people of all ages to lead a healthy life, preventing nutritional deficiency disorders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Supplements in global, including the following market information:

Global Mineral Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mineral Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mineral Supplements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mineral Supplements market was valued at 9778.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mineral Supplements include Glanbia, DowDuPont, NBTY, Koninklijke DSM, BASF, Bayer, Atrium Innovations, Amway and Herbalife. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mineral Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Granules

Other

Global Mineral Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult Women

Adult Men

Senior Citizens

Others

Global Mineral Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mineral Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mineral Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mineral Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mineral Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glanbia

DowDuPont

NBTY

Koninklijke DSM

BASF

Bayer

Atrium Innovations

Amway

Herbalife

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mineral Supplements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mineral Supplements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mineral Supplements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mineral Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mineral Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mineral Supplements Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mineral Supplements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mineral Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mineral Supplements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mineral Supplements Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mineral Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Supplements Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Supplements Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Supplements Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Supplements Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mineral Suppl

