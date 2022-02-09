Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small organs. It consist of small detectors with a reduced field of view for small organ studies such as heart, thyroid, liver, lungs, etc. This system is a fully mobile device that can be used at bedside thus eliminating the need to transport patient.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Gamma Cameras in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Gamma Cameras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Gamma Cameras market was valued at 48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Gamma Cameras include GE, Philips, Siemens, Digirad, Mediso, MIE, DDD Diagnostic, Dilon Technologies and Gamma Medica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Gamma Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Multi-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Thyroid Scanning

Kidney Scanning

Intraoperative Imaging

Others

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Gamma Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Gamma Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Gamma Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Gamma Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Gamma Cameras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Gamma Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Gamma Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Gamma Cameras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Gamma Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Gamma Cameras Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

