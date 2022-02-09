Mobile Operating Tables Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile operating tables are profoundly adaptable and ideal for neurosurgical, cardiovascular surgical, spinal infusions or spine surgical, pain management and different orthopedic procedures. Designed to bolster the most recent headways in surgical methods and imaging strategies, and setting the standard for operating efficiency, ergonomics and safety, various adjustments and arrangements, mobile operating tables provide a flexible solution for the therapeutic and budgetary concerns pertaining to every single surgical condition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Operating Tables in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Operating Tables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Operating Tables market was valued at 861.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1066.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Operating Tables include Stryker, Steris, Maquet, Siemens, Hill-Rom, Skytron, Alvo Medical, Mizuho Medical and Schaerer Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Operating Tables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual

Electric

Hydraulic

Electro-hydraulic

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Operating Tables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Operating Tables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Operating Tables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Operating Tables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Steris

Maquet

Siemens

Hill-Rom

Skytron

Alvo Medical

Mizuho Medical

Schaerer Medical

Famed Zywiec

Medifa-hesse GmbH

UFSK-International

Taicang Kanghui Technology

Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment

Fazzini

Lojer

AGA Sanitaetsartikel

Merivaara

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Operating Tables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Operating Tables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Operating Tables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile Operating Tables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Operating Tables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Operating Tables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Operating Tables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile Operating Tables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile Operating Tables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Operating Tables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Operating Tables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Operating Tables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Operating Tables Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Operating Tables Companies

4 Sights by Product

