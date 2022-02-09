Mumps Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mumps Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Mumps is a contagious disease typically affecting children and caused by the mumps virus. The characteristic of this disease is the initial onset of headache, loss of appetite, muscle aches, tiredness and fever followed by the typical swelling of one or more salivary glands.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mumps in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Mumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Preventive Therapies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mumps include GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India, Merck, Sanofi and Tiantan Bio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mumps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Preventive Therapies
- Curative Therapies
Global Mumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Institutional Centers
Global Mumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Serum Institute of India
- Merck
- Sanofi
- Tiantan Bio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mumps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mumps Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mumps Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mumps Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mumps Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mumps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Preventive Therapies
4.1.3 Curative Therapies
4.2 By Type – Global Mumps Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global M
