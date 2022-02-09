Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Myocardial perfusion imaging is an imaging device which work non-invasively to show the blood flow, myocardial perfusion imaging also known as nuclear cardiology test. The main function of this imaging to show the blood flow to muscle of heart or myocardium and to identify the absence or presence of CAD (coronary artery disease). Myocardial perfusion imaging show 3D image. Myocardial perfusion imaging two technique, such as PET (positron emission tomography) and SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography). Myocardial perfusion imaging is useful in checking of chest discomfort for facing problem in blood flow to muscle of heart that is caused by angina (blocked in heart arteries) or by narrow in the arteries vessels. The myocardial perfusion imaging process as a small amount of radioactive material is injected that can travel to muscle of heart, then the scan process started to monitor the flow. The Myocardial perfusion imaging testing manage to treat the CAD (coronary artery disease) for medical therapy and revascularization process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stress Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing include Siemens, Koninklijke Philips, Convergent Imaging, SurgicEye GmbH, Lantheus Medical Imaging and Spectrum Dynamics Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stress Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI)

Resting Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI)

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Koninklijke Philips

Convergent Imaging

SurgicEye GmbH

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI) Testing Players

