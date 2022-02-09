Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A laparoscopic adjustable gastric band, commonly called a lap-band, A band, or LAGB, is an inflatable silicone device placed around the top portion of the stomach to treat obesity, intended to decrease food consumption. Adjustable gastric band surgery is an example of bariatric surgery designed for obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater?or between 35 and 40 in cases of patients with certain comorbidities that are known to improve with weight loss, such as sleep apnea, diabetes, osteoarthritis, GERD, hypertension (high blood pressure), or metabolic syndrome, among others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band in global, including the following market information:
- Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lap-Band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band include Apollo Endosurgery, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Helioscopie (Sante Actions Group), MID (Medical Innovation Developpement) and Cousin Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lap-Band
- Realize Band
Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Apollo Endosurgery
- Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
- Helioscopie (Sante Actions Group)
- MID (Medical Innovation Developpement)
- Cousin Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band Players in Globa
