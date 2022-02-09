Narcolepsy Treatment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that is associated with Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS), hypnagogic hallucinations, cataplexy, sleep paralysis, and fragmented night sleep.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Narcolepsy Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Narcolepsy Treatment market was valued at 2085.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3927.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Oxybate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Narcolepsy Treatment include Teva Pharmaceutical, Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Graymark Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Narcolepsy Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Oxybate

Antidepressants

Central Nervous System Stimulants

Others

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Primary Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Primary Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Narcolepsy Due to Medical Conditions

Unspecified Narcolepsy

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Narcolepsy Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Narcolepsy Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva Pharmaceutical

Takeda

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Graymark Healthcare

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Narcolepsy Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Narcolepsy Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Narcolepsy Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Narcolepsy Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Narcolepsy Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Narcolepsy Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Narcolepsy Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Narcolepsy Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Narcolepsy Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Narcolepsy Treatment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

