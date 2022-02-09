February 9, 2022

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 day ago grandresearchstore

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Tests and Kits
  • Culture Media
  • Automated Test Systems
  • Consumables

 

Segment by Application

  • Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Research and Academic Institutes
  • Contract Research Organizations

By Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Conda
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • HiMedia Laboratories
  • Alifax Holding S.p.A.
  • Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)
  • Biotron Healthcare

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tests and Kits
1.2.3 Culture Media
1.2.4 Automated Test Systems
1.2.5 Consumables
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
1.3.4 Research and Academic Institutes
1.3.5 Contract Research Organizations
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Industry Trends
2.3.2 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Drivers
2.3.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Challenges
2.3.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Restraints
3 Com

