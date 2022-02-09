Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Tests and Kits

Culture Media

Automated Test Systems

Consumables

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conda

Creative Diagnostics

HiMedia Laboratories

Alifax Holding S.p.A.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Biotron Healthcare

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tests and Kits

1.2.3 Culture Media

1.2.4 Automated Test Systems

1.2.5 Consumables

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.3.4 Research and Academic Institutes

1.3.5 Contract Research Organizations

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Industry Trends

2.3.2 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Drivers

2.3.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Challenges

2.3.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Restraints

3 Com

