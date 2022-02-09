Global Nylon Suture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Nylon Suture Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Nylon Suture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon Suture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 75cm
- 90cm
- 100cm
- Other
Segment by Application
- Human Application
- Veterinary Application
By Company
- Johnson & Johnson Medical
- Medtronic
- Peters Surgical
- B.Braun
- Internacional Farmac?utica
- DemeTech
- Kono Seisakusho
- Surgical Specialties Corporation
- Mani
- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
- AD Surgical
- Dolphin
- Usiol
- Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
- Assut Medical Sarl
- Teleflex
- Lotus Surgicals
- CONMED
- United Medical Industries
- W.L. Gore & Associates
- Sutures India Pvt
- Huaiyin Micra
- Weihai Wego
- Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products
- Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology
- JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products
- Jiangxi Longteng
- Shanghai Tianqing
- Huaian Angle
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nylon Suture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nylon Suture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 75cm
1.2.3 90cm
1.2.4 100cm
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nylon Suture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Human Application
1.3.3 Veterinary Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nylon Suture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Nylon Suture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon Suture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Nylon Suture Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Nylon Suture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Nylon Suture by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Nylon Suture Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Nylon Suture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Nylon Suture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Nylon Suture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Nylon Suture Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Nylon Suture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers
