Global Catgut suture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Catgut suture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Catgut suture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Bovine Suture
- Ovine Suture
- Other
Segment by Application
- Skin Closure
- General Soft Tissue Approximation
- Ligation
- Other
By Company
- Johnson & Johnson Medical
- Medtronic
- Peters Surgical
- B.Braun
- Internacional Farmac?utica
- DemeTech
- Kono Seisakusho
- Surgical Specialties Corporation
- Mani
- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
- AD Surgical
- Dolphin
- Usiol
- Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
- Assut Medical Sarl
- Teleflex
- Lotus Surgicals
- CONMED
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Catgut suture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Catgut suture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bovine Suture
1.2.3 Ovine Suture
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Catgut suture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Skin Closure
1.3.3 General Soft Tissue Approximation
1.3.4 Ligation
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Catgut suture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Catgut suture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Catgut suture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Catgut suture Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Catgut suture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Catgut suture by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Catgut suture Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Catgut suture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Catgut suture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Catgut suture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Catgut suture Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Catgut suture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
