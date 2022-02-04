February 4, 2022

Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Authentication Technology
  • Trace Technology

 

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Company

  • Avery Dennison
  • Sun Chemical
  • Zebra Technologies
  • DNP
  • NHK SPRING
  • Flint Group
  • Toppan
  • 3M
  • Essentra
  • DuPont
  • Leonhard Kurz
  • OpSec Security
  • Shiner International
  • Taibao Group
  • Invengo
  • De La Rue
  • Schreiner ProSecure
  • YPB Group
  • UPM Raflatac
  • Techsun
  • Impinj

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Authentication Technology
1.2.3 Trace Technology
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

