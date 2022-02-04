February 4, 2022

Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Portable Ultrasound Scanners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Ultrasound Scanners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 2D Ultrasound
  • 3D and 4D Ultrasound
  • Doppler Ultrasound
  • High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

 

Segment by Application

  • Radiology or General Imaging
  • Obstetrics or Gynaecology
  • Cardiology
  • Urology
  • Vascular
  • Others

By Company

  • General Electric Company
  • Samsung Group
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Signostics
  • Fujifilm SonoSite
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Shenzhen Well.D Medical Electronics
  • Fukuda Denshi
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Ultrasound Scanners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2D Ultrasound
1.2.3 3D and 4D Ultrasound
1.2.4 Doppler Ultrasound
1.2.5 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Radiology or General Imaging
1.3.3 Obstetrics or Gynaecology
1.3.4 Cardiology
1.3.5 Urology
1.3.6 Vascular
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Portable Ultrasound Scanners by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 As

