February 4, 2022

Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pulmonary Function Testing Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Portable PFT Devices
  • Stationary PFT Devices

 

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

By Company

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Schiller AG
  • MGC Diagnostics
  • Eco Physics
  • Hocoma
  • Ganshorn
  • COSMED
  • Chest M.I.
  • Nihon Kohden
  • Anhui Electric Science

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Portable PFT Devices
1.2.3 Stationary PFT Devices
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pulmonary Function Testing Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers

