February 4, 2022

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cancer Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cancer Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Platform-based
  • Instrument-based

 

Segment by Application

  • Breast Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Others

By Company

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • GE Healthcare
  • Abbott
  • Roche
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Illumina
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • C.R. Bard

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Platform-based
1.2.3 Instrument-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Breast Cancer
1.3.3 Lung Cancer
1.3.4 Colorectal Cancer
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cancer Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cancer Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cancer Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cancer Diagnostics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cancer Diagnostics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cancer Diagnostics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Cancer Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and

