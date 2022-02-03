Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An organ-on-chip (OOC) is also called a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip. It is a type of artificial organ that stimulates the activity, mechanics, and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems. The size of an OOC is about that of an AA battery and its transparency allows to see the organ?s functionality, behavior, and response, at the cellular and molecular levels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organs-on-chips (OOC) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organs-on-chips (OOC) market was valued at 43 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 412.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heart Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organs-on-chips (OOC) include AxoSim, BioIVT, Emulate, Elveflow, MIMETAS, Nortis, Hurel Corporation, InSphero and Tara Biosystems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organs-on-chips (OOC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heart

Liver

Lung

Other Organs

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organs-on-chips (OOC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organs-on-chips (OOC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AxoSim

BioIVT

Emulate

Elveflow

MIMETAS

Nortis

Hurel Corporation

InSphero

Tara Biosystems

TissUse

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organs-on-chips (OOC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organs-on-chips (OOC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Organs-on-chips (OOC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Organs-on-chips (OOC) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organs-on-chips (OOC) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organs-on-chips (OOC) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organs-on-chips (OOC) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

