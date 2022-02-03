Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The pressure injury is localized damage to the skin and underlying soft tissue usually over a bony prominence. The injury can present as intact skin or an open ulcer. The injury occurs in the heel area is known as heel pressure injury and the devices used for the prevention or to keep heel off the surface are known as heel pressure injury relieving devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices in global, including the following market information:

The global key manufacturers of Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices include Stryker, EHOB, DeRoyal Industries, DermaSaverPro, Molnlycke Health, DM Systems, Posey Products, Maxxcare and Skil-Care. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Constant Low Pressure Devices

Alternating Pressure Devices

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

EHOB

DeRoyal Industries

DermaSaverPro

Molnlycke Health

DM Systems

Posey Products

Maxxcare

Skil-Care

