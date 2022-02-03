Histopathology Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Histopathology testing equipment are tools that are used to prepare samples and examine tissues. Histopathology testing equipment are used in medical laboratories and in biological examination. Histopathology testing equipment consist of various types of instruments such as tissue processors, cover slippers and microtome and cryostats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Histopathology Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Histopathology Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Histopathology Testing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tissue Processor Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Histopathology Testing Equipment include Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Abcam and Sakura Finetechnical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Histopathology Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tissue Processor Equipment

Tissue Embedding Equipment

Slide Strainers Systems

Cover Slipper Systems

Microtome & Cryostat

Microscopes

Others

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Organizations

Others

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Histopathology Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Histopathology Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Histopathology Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Histopathology Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Abcam

Sakura Finetechnical

Bio-Techne (Advanced Cell Diagnostics)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Histopathology Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Histopathology Testing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Histopathology Testing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Histopathology Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Histopatho

