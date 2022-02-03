Artificial Heart Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial hearts are being used to help patients with total heart failure live normal lives past their life expectancy time line, or to help patients survive until their transplant date either by replacing the heart completely or by replacing the ventricles. The device is surgically implanted in the chest in order to help in the functioning of a deteriorating heart. An artificial heart may also be used temporarily and is removed once the heart starts functioning normally. In cases where the damage is severe, the biological heart is completely replaced with the artificial heart. An artificial heart is powered by either compressed air or electricity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Heart in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6834038/global-artificial-heart-2022-2028-682

Global Artificial Heart Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Heart Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Artificial Heart companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Heart market was valued at 20 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 54 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Heart include SynCardia Systems, BiVACOR, CARMAT, Abbott, Cleveland Heart, AbioMed, Jarvik Heart, MyLVAD and Cirtec Medical Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Heart manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Heart Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Heart Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ventricular Assist Device (VAD)

Total Artificial Heart

Global Artificial Heart Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Heart Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Artificial Heart Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Heart Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Heart revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Heart revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Heart sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artificial Heart sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SynCardia Systems

BiVACOR

CARMAT

Abbott

Cleveland Heart

AbioMed

Jarvik Heart

MyLVAD

Cirtec Medical Systems

Thoratec Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-heart-2022-2028-682-6834038

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Heart Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Heart Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Heart Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Heart Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Heart Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Heart Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Heart Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Heart Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Heart Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Heart Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Heart Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Heart Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Heart Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Heart Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Heart Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Heart Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Heart Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Total Artificial Heart Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Total Artificial Heart Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Artificial Heart Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition