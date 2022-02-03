Surgical Drains Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical drains are placed in a patient’s wound that allows blood and other fluid to drain out of the body after the surgical procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Drains Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Drains Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Drains Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Drains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Drains Systems include BD, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, Zimmer Biomet, Degania Silicone and Poly Medicure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Drains Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive Drains

Active Drains

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Drains Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Drains Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Drains Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Drains Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Medtronic

Stryker

Cook

B. Braun Melsungen

Ethicon

Zimmer Biomet

Degania Silicone

Poly Medicure

Romsons

Global Medikit Limited

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Drains Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Drains Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Drains Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Drains Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Drains Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Drains Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Drains Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Drains Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Drains Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Drains Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Drains Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Drains Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drains Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Drains Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drains Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

