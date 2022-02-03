Utrasound Doppler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Utrasound Doppler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The term ultrasound treatment is a known one, while some of us may even have undergone some kind of check-up with its assistance. As the name suggests, a Doppler Ultrasound test uses higher frequency sound waves to measure blood flow in the arteries and veins and is usually done on the arms and legs. It is a completely risk and pain free procedure as it only involves using high intensity sound waves. It is recommended by doctors to check for signs of deep vein thrombosis, superficial thrombophlebitis, arteriosclerosis or even if tumours are suspected in any of the limbs. The ultrasound Doppler market can broadly be classified into two main types based on portability- handheld and trolley based ones.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Utrasound Doppler in global, including the following market information:
- Global Utrasound Doppler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Utrasound Doppler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Utrasound Doppler companies in 2021 (%)
The global Utrasound Doppler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Utrasound Doppler include GE, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, Toshiba, Analogic, Fujifilm Holdings, SAMSUNG, Hitachi and Esaote, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Utrasound Doppler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Utrasound Doppler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Utrasound Doppler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Handheld
- Trolley Based
Global Utrasound Doppler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Utrasound Doppler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Global Utrasound Doppler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Utrasound Doppler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Utrasound Doppler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Utrasound Doppler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Utrasound Doppler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Utrasound Doppler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens
- Toshiba
- Analogic
- Fujifilm Holdings
- SAMSUNG
- Hitachi
- Esaote
- Mindray Medical
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Utrasound Doppler Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Utrasound Doppler Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Utrasound Doppler Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Utrasound Doppler Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Utrasound Doppler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Utrasound Doppler Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Utrasound Doppler Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Utrasound Doppler Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Utrasound Doppler Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Utrasound Doppler Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Utrasound Doppler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Utrasound Doppler Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Utrasound Doppler Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utrasound Doppler Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utrasound Doppler Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utrasound Doppler Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Utrasound Doppler Market Size Markets, 2021 &
