February 2, 2022

Global Radiotherapy Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Radiotherapy Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiotherapy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment
  • Internal Beam Radiotherapy Equipment
  • Systemic Radiotherapy Equipment

 

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers
  • Cancer Research Institutes

By Company

  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Elekta AB
  • Accuray Incorporated
  • IBA (Ion Beam Applications Sa)
  • Nordion
  • C. R. Bard
  • Isoray Medical
  • Raysearch Laboratories AB
  • Mevion Medical Systems
  • Mitsubishi Electric

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Radiotherapy Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment
1.2.3 Internal Beam Radiotherapy Equipment
1.2.4 Systemic Radiotherapy Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers
1.3.4 Cancer Research Institutes
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Radiotherapy Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Radiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Radiotherapy Equipment

